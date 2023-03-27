Johnson becomes Troy’s all-time winningest pitcher Published 9:49 am Monday, March 27, 2023

As the Troy Trojans picked up a Sun Belt Conference series win over the ULM Warhawks this weekend, senior pitcher Leanna Johnson became Troy Softball’s all-time wins leader in the circle.

Johnson, who is 17-3 on the season as a starter, earned her 94th career win on Sunday, leading Troy to a 9-2 road win over ULM. It marked her 94th career win with plenty of games left this season. Johnson pitched six innings and gave up just four hits and one earned run in the win, while Brookelyn Cannon gave up no hits or runs in her one inning in the circle.

On the offensive side, Jade Sinness went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run along with two walks. Katelynn de Leon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Taylor McKinney hit a grand slam home run. That was her eighth homer of the season.

The weekend series didn’t start out so hot for the Trojans, however, as ULM picked up a 2-0 shutout win over Troy on March 24. Troy’s bats were cold all night as Libby Baker earned the lone Trojan hit in the game. Johnson took the loss in the circle as she struck out four batters and gave up six hits and one earned run in six innings pitched.

In game two, on Saturday, Troy rebounded to pick up a 7-2 win over the Warhawks as Baker went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and one run. McKinney also went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and one run, while Anslee Finch went 2-for-4 with a double. Siness also scored two runs. Olivia Cato pitched a complete game, striking out a pair of batters and giving up four hits and two earned runs in seven innings.

The Trojans remain on the road this weekend for a conference series at Southern Miss March 31 through April 2.