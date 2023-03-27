Goshen drops area series with Luverne Published 9:23 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The Goshen Eagles faced off with the Luverne Tigers in a Class 2A, Area 5 series this weekend, ultimately falling 2-1 in the series.

In game one, on March 24, Luverne defeated Goshen 10-8 after a hot start, earning six runs in the first inning. The Eagles outscored the Tigers 8-4 in the final six innings but were unable to draw any closer.

Tyler McLendon went 3-for-4 at the plate for Goshen with an RBI and a run, while Cade Edwards went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs. Gavin Davis also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Ta’Von Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a run, while DJ Walters and Peyton Stamey also scored one run each.

Stamey pitched three and 2/3 innings and struck out five batters, while giving up six hits and no earned runs. Andrew Galloway also struck out a pair of batters and gave up two hits with no earned runs in two and 1/3 innings on the mound.

In game two of a doubleheader, Goshen throttled Luverne 21-7 to pick up the Eagles’ first area win of the season. Both McLendon and Edwards had big games at the plate. McLendon went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, while Edwards went 1-for-2 with a grand slam home run, five RBIs and two runs. He was also walked three times. Hunter Nobles went 2-for-4 with four runs and Brody Wilks earned three runs and a double. Galloway also scored two runs, while Rodgers scored three runs.

Wilks earned the win on the mound, mowing down six batters, while giving up seven hits and four earned runs.

The two teams closed out the series with Luverne picking up an 18-4 win over the Eagles to secure the series win, as well. Wilks went 2-for-4 in the loss with a double and a run, while McLendon, Edwards and Stamey each scored one run.

McLendon took the loss on the mound, pitching there and 2/3 innings and giving up three hits and nine earned runs with five strikeouts. Nobles pitched two and 1/3 innings and gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs.

The Pike County Bulldogs also lost a Class 3A, Area 4 game with Opp on March 24 by a score of 14-2. The Bulldogs earned five hits as a team, while V. Siler and Omari Barrow scored the only PCHS runs. Barrow pitched five innings and retired seven batters, while giving up four hits and five earned runs in the loss.