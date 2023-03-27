CHHS hosts Troy Invitational Published 11:02 am Monday, March 27, 2023

On March 24, Charles Henderson High School hosted its second Troy Invitational of the track and field season at Troy University.

The Charles Henderson boys team finished in second place overall with a score of 98, behind Class 7A’s Dothan, while the girls team finished in seventh place overall.

Charles Henderson’s Payton Ousley had a big day as she captured the gold in three events. She earned a first place finish in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.79, while she also earned a first place finish in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.17. The freshman came in first place in the girls 400-meter dash, as well.

Tahanna Hobdy finished in ninth place in the girls javelin throw, while Jada Jones came in 10th place. Jones captured a second place finish in the girls shot put, while teammate Hobdy finished in 10th place.

On the boys side, Charles Henderson’s Sequan Fagg took the gold in the 100-meter dash and finished in second place in the boys 200-meter dash, as well. Colton Popovich earned a sixth place finish in the boys 200-meter dash and finished in fifth place in the 400-meter dash, as well. Nicco Brunje came in sixth place in the 1600-meter run, while CL Siler earned a first place finish in both the boys 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Brunje took second in the 3200-meter run.

Zach Coleman took eighth place in the boys long jump, while he finished in fifth place in the triple jump. Brandon Givens took the silver in the boys shot put, while Phillip Scott earned a fourth place finish in the discus throw. Sterling Sharpe also finished in sixth place in the shot put. Jalen Suddith earned a ninth place finish in the boys javelin throw. Charles Henderson finished in third place in the boys 4×100-meter relay.

The Pike County boys team took home sixth overall, while the girls team finished in sixth place, as well.

Pike County’s D’Yana Knox earned the gold in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.19, while Kamajiah Frazier finished in fifth place. Kaidyn Lee finished in fifth place in the girls long jump, while Jada Duncan earned a sixth place finish. Dunan also earned a fifth place finish in the girls discus throw with Toni Gabel coming in eighth place. Carlisha Jackson also finished in fifth place in the girls javelin throw, while Quanajah Smith earned a silver finish in the girls high jump. Knox also came in fourth place in the high jump.

The Pike County girls team also finished in fifth place in the 4×100-meter relay.

On the boys side, Braylin Jackson earned a fourth place finish in the boys 100-meter dash, while De’Vargae Toney came in 10th in the 400-meter dash. Toney came in eighth in the 800-meter run and teammate Jacob McNeil finished in ninth place. Josiah Richburd also earned a fifth place finish in the 1600-meter run. Toney also took a fifth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles. Pike County’s Nemo Williams earned the bronze in the boys javelin throw, while Evans Zachary finished in fifth place. Khalil Foster finished in second place of the boys high jump. Jabari Boyd earned a seventh place finish for PCHS in the boys long jump. The Pike County boys finished in fourth place in the boys 4×100-meter relay and took third in the 4×800-meter relay.

Pike Liberal Arts’ boys ended in 11th place overall. Michael Vaughn earned a first place finish in the boys 400-meter dash and also came in ninth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.