‘We Piddle Around Theater’ to stage new folk life play Published 6:39 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

When the doors of the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge open to the public in May it will be to something old yet something new.

The Brundidge Historical Society has been successful with its award-winning folk life play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

“The theater doors opened in 2002 for the premier of ‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime,’ an original folk life play set back in the Great Depression, era,” said Lawrence Bowden, BHS president. “‘Come Home’ has played to 23,000 plus people and we plan and hope to be back ‘at home’ again in November.”

However, Bowden said, once again, the BHS wanted to expand what it does in the area of folk life presentations including the annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival.

“We’ve talked about a new play for several years and we felt like now would be a good time to stage another play,” Bowden said. “We had the idea for an original play set during the Great Depression but very different from ‘Come Home.’”

“Well, It’s All Over Town” is set in the three Seats of Gossip …the beauty parlor, the barber shop and the telephone switchboard.

“We knew to make this play a success, we needed an experienced director,” Bowden said. “We looked just down the road to Ozark and to Margie Benson.

“She directed the first productions of ‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime’ and she is an excellent director,” Bowden said. “We are very excited to have Margie Benson directing this play which is ‘a little saucy, a little sassy and All Southern.’ We are all looking forward to this new venture and to working with Margie.”

Bowden said auditions for “Well, It’s All Over Town” will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday night at the We Piddle Around Theater.

“We have a great ‘Come Home’ cast and we are looking forward to them being a part of our new play,” Bowden said. “We also invite others to take advantage of this new opportunity to be a part of community theater in Pike County.”