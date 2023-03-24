Vietnam veterans to be honored on WTBF Published 6:31 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

“Vets for Vets We Got Your 6,” a two-hour program honoring Vietnam veterans will be aired on WTBF-FM from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Elaine McLeod, a founding board member of “Vets for Vets We Got Your 6,” said donations will be accepted for the non-profit organization in honor and memory of veterans of the Vietnam War.

Each person who makes a donation will have a 30-second radio time slot during which to honor a Vietnam veteran, McLeod said.

The number to call to include a Vietnam veteran’s name on the broadcast is 334-465-0067. Calls must be made by noon on Tuesday, March 28, for the program on March 29.

Founding board members are McLeod, Travis Parker and David Payne.