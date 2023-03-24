Vietnam veterans to be honored on WTBF

Published 6:31 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

“Vets for Vets We Got Your 6,” a two-hour program honoring Vietnam veterans will be aired on WTBF-FM from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Elaine McLeod, a founding board member of “Vets for Vets We Got Your 6,” said donations will be accepted for the non-profit organization in honor and memory of veterans of the Vietnam War.

Each person who makes a donation will have a 30-second radio time slot during which to honor a Vietnam veteran, McLeod said.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The number to call to include a Vietnam veteran’s name on the broadcast is 334-465-0067.  Calls must be made by noon on Tuesday, March 28, for the program on March 29.

Founding board members are McLeod, Travis Parker and David Payne.

More News

‘We Piddle Around Theater’ to stage new folk life play

Ag Academy plant sale begins Monday

The Pioneer Museum: A Joyful Place

Auditions for Brundidge musical Saturday

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events