TB&T Athletes of the Week (03/17-03/23)

Published 3:01 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

Damien Hart

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Charles Henderson High School

Hart went an impressive 5-for-7 at the plate against Rehobeth in a doubleheader this week. The senior catcher hit a pair of home runs along with earning two doubles, a triple, three five RBIs and five runs during the doubleheader sweep for the Trojans.

 

FEMALE

Alissa Barron

Pike Liberal Arts School

Barron went 4-for-7 at the plate in a pair of Lady Patriot wins this week. She also earned a double, three RBIs, four runs and two stolen bases in the wins. Barron also pitched nine innings – including a 7-inning complete game – with seven strikeouts, while giving up 10 hits and six earned runs during the two games. Barron also held a perfect fielding percentage with no errors.

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athletes of the Week (03/10-03/16)

TB&T Athletes of the Week (02/24-03/02)

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Feb. 17-23)

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Feb. 10-16)

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events