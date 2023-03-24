TB&T Athletes of the Week (03/17-03/23) Published 3:01 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

MALE

Damien Hart

Charles Henderson High School

Hart went an impressive 5-for-7 at the plate against Rehobeth in a doubleheader this week. The senior catcher hit a pair of home runs along with earning two doubles, a triple, three five RBIs and five runs during the doubleheader sweep for the Trojans.

FEMALE

Alissa Barron

Pike Liberal Arts School

Barron went 4-for-7 at the plate in a pair of Lady Patriot wins this week. She also earned a double, three RBIs, four runs and two stolen bases in the wins. Barron also pitched nine innings – including a 7-inning complete game – with seven strikeouts, while giving up 10 hits and six earned runs during the two games. Barron also held a perfect fielding percentage with no errors.