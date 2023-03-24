Lady Trojans top GW Long on the road

Published 9:53 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Hannah Sparrow earned two hits against GW Long. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (3-19) picked up an 8-6 win over the GW Long Lady Rebels on Thursday.

Long led 5-3 going into the fourth inning when the Lady Trojans scored five runs in the next three innings to secure the win. Calleigh Compton went 3-for-4 at the plate for CHHS with a run, while Hannah Sparrow went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs. Olivia Kirkpatrick also went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Mileah Ward went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Molly Garrett went 2-for-4 with a run and KK Hobdy went 2-for-4 with a run. Janazia Cantlow went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Garrett earned four strikeouts, while giving up seven hits and five earned runs pitching a complete game.

