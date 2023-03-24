Jon Sumrall reportedly agrees to contract extension with Troy Published 12:50 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

According to media reports, Troy Head Football Coach Jon Sumrall has agreed to a new four-year contract extension with the university.

The news was broken online by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who reported that Sumrall agreed to the new extension, which will include a pay raise, increased staff salary pool and additional investments into the program for its players.

Sumrall is coming off his first season at Troy, which saw the program win the Sun Belt Championship, win 11 straight games and finish in the Top 25 at the end of the season for the first time in the school’s FBS history. Sumrall finished as a National Coach of the Year Finalist and the Sun Belt Coach of the Year. Sumrall’s contract with Troy has been extended through 2026.

Troy is currently in the midst of spring football practices, which will culminate in its annual T-Day Game on April 15. Before coming to Troy as a head coach, Sumrall served as an assistant coach under Neal Brown in 2015 through 2017. The Huntsville native also previously served an assistant at Kentucky, San Diego and Tulane.

Troy University is expected to release information on the extension next week.