Charles Henderson, Pike County to compete in Spring Football Classic Published 10:13 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Pike County Bulldogs will compete in this year’s C-Spire Troy Cable Spring Football Classic in May, capping off spring practices.

The two-day event will see a total of 12 teams compete in six spring football matchups at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-4 season in which the Dawgs made it to the third round of the Class 3A Playoffs for the first time since 2018. Pike County will jumpstart year two under head coach Mark Hurt against Class 5A’s Selma Saints in the first game of the Spring Classic on May 12.

Selma was also a playoff team in 2022, losing to Tallassee in the first round, going 7-4. The Bulldogs and Saints will meet at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium on May 12.

The Trojans, the reigning State Runners Up in Class 5A, will face off against Class 7A’s Hewitt-Trussville Huskies as the final game of the series at 6 p.m. on May 13. The Huskies are coming off an 8-4 season that saw Hewitt-Trussville exit the playoffs in the second round for the third consecutive season. While the Huskies have not earned a spot in a state championship game since 1992, Hewitt-Trussville has the fourth best winning percentage in all of Class 7A.

Both the Huskies and Trojans feature a number of top college football prospects and there will likely be two elite matchups to watch that night. Charles Henderson incoming junior defensive end Zion Grady is one of the top rated edge rushers in the Class of 2025, while Hewitt-Trussville offensive lineman Kade Martin is a three-star rated prospect in the class of 2024. Charles Henderson senior receiver Jywon Boyd, a three-star prospect in 2024, will also likely be matched up with three-star Hewitt-Trussville defensive back Michael Igbinoghene, one of the top defensive back prospects of the Class of 2025.

Pike County and Selma’s game is the only matchup scheduled for May 12 but there will be a total of five games on May 13, starting with Sidney Lanier against Loachapoka at 1 p.m. Carver-Birmingham, Monroe County and Luverne will play a unique style spring game beginning at 3 p.m. Each side will play a quarter, with Carver playing Monroe at 3 p.m. followed by Carver and Luverne playing at 4 p.m. and then Monroe County facing Luverne at 5 p.m. The Charles Henderson and Hewitt-Trussville game will cap off the day at 6 p.m. All games will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium and will air on Troy Cable.