Troy softball falls to Georgia Tech Published 12:09 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Coming off a series win over a Top 25 team last weekend, the Troy Trojans (16-12) returned home for a non-conference softball matchup with the ACC’s Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and were shutout 6-0.

Troy held Georgia Tech to just one run in five of the seven innings but the Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the second and third innings to take control of the game. The Trojans also struggled at the plate, earning just three hits and two walks as a team. Kelly Horne, Jade Sinness and Taylor McKinney each earned one hit, while D’Aun Riggs stole one base.

A total of three Troy pitchers entered the circle against Georgia Tech with Olivia Cato pitching taking the loss, allowing three hits and three earned runs in two innings. Haley Pittman pitched three innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs, while Brookelyn Cannon struck out two batters and gave up no hits or runs in two innings pitched.

The Trojans will look to rebound this weekend with a conference road series against ULM. Troy plays ULM at 1 p.m. on March 24 followed by games at 2 p.m. on March 25 and at noon on March 26. The series is the start of six straight road games for Troy, which culminates with another conference series against Southern Miss beginning on March 31.