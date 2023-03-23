Troy Baseball shuts out Florida A&M Published 10:49 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Troy Trojans (14-7) picked up a non-conference win over the Florida A&M Rattlers (9-12) on Wednesday by a score of 10-0, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Troy’s win over the Rattlers came with both a hot offensive performance and dominating defensive performance. In 27 total at-bats, the Trojans earned 10 hits and five walks along with three home runs.

William Sullivan led the way, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two homers, three RBIs and two runs. Kole Myers went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and two runs, as well. Shane Lewis came into the contest as one of the countries top home run hitters and while he didn’t go yard against FAMU, he did go 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a triple, one RBI and two runs. Ethan Kavanagh also scored three runs for Troy.

Sullivan’s two dingers tied him with Lewis with 11 home runs on the season, putting the pair in third place in the country.

On the mound, Troy’s pitching staff gave up just four hits and no runs between four pitchers. Kristian Asbury got the win, striking out four batters and giving up just one hit in three innings pitched. Matt Mercer also struck out two batters and gave up two hits with no runs in two and 1/3 innings. Sullivan and Lance Gardiner each earned a double play on defense.

Troy will try to keep the momentum going with a weekend Sun Belt Conference series at home against ULM, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by a game at 3 p.m. on March 25 and the series finale at 1 p.m. on March 26. Troy and FAMU will rematch in Tallahassee, Fla., on March 29.