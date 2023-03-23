Pike Lib lands at No. 10 in ASWA Poll

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (11-7) fell to No. 10 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Baseball Poll.

The Patriots came in at No. 7 in last week’s poll but dropped to 10 after their 10-game winning streak was snapped in a loss to 7A’s No. 8-ranked Enterprise. Despite falling in the rankings Pike Lib still holds a pair of wins over 2A No. 4-ranked Ariton.

Reigning Class 2A State Champion GW Long remains at No. 1 in this week’s poll followed by Bayshore Christian, Mars Hill, Ariton, Lindsay Lane, Donoho, Tuscaloosa Academy, North Sand Mountain, Vincent and Pike Lib.

While Charles Henderson didn’t make the Top 10 in Class 5A, the Trojans were nominated this week. No area softball teams were able to crack the Top 10 either.

