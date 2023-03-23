Miss & Little Miss Brundidge Pageant underway Published 6:12 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Brundidge Business Association is accepting entries for the Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant on April 15. The deadline for entry is April 3.

Laterah Baxter, pageant director, said an interest meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 30 at Brundidge City Hall.

“The interest meeting will be a time for questions about the pageant such as amount of time involved and how the pageant is judged. It is also a time to volunteer with the pageant,” Baxter said. “This year, the BBA has added a baby division. Hopefully, it will generate a lot of interest and that will probably be a topic of interest at the meeting.

Baxter said the baby division will be ages up to 23 months, Tiny Miss will be ages 2 to 4; and Future Miss, ages 5 and 6.

“To compete for the title of Little Miss, you must be in the first grade,” Baxter said. “Little Miss Brundidge will represent our city in the National Peanut Festival so she must live in Brundidge or attend Pike County Elementary School here in town.”

The BBA pageant’s Petite Miss category is for second and third graders; Junior Miss category is for fourth- and fifth- graders.

The Pre-Teen category is for sixth and eighth graders. The Teen Miss category is for ninth and tenth graders.

Young women ages 17 to 21 who either live in Brundidge or attend Pike County High School are eligible to enter the Miss Brundidge category.

“Miss Brundidge will be eligible to participate in the National Peanut Festival in Dothan in November.

The entry fee for the Miss and Little Miss Brundidge pageant is $75. Additional categories, prettiest eyes, smile, etc. are $10 each or all six for $55.