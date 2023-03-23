Auditions for Brundidge musical Saturday Published 6:14 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Something new and exciting is coming to Brundidge in the way of the performing arts.

Tori Lee Averett, chair of the Troy University Department of Theater and Dance, is working to put together a limited production of a musical she wrote called “A Thousand Cowboys.”

The musical will be performed at Big Brick Market, June 1-3.

Auditions are from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. The musical will be directed by Troy University’s Brett Warnke, who is now based in New Your City.

“Brett really loves Pike County and wanted to help in this effort to launch a community-based theater effort,” Averett said. “We’re really hoping this project goes well so it can serve as a foundation for future efforts and funding. We are excited to mount it in Brundidge, which is continuing to develop as a creative, art, entertainment and cultural center of the county.

Averett said the Troy University Department of Theater & Dance is excited to support Big Brick Market as well in their efforts to make a space for arts and entertainment. Auditions are open to everyone, ages 17 and older.