CHHS Soccer bests Pike County Published 11:42 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans soccer team picked up a 4-1 win over county foe Pike County Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Nicholas Slobodchikoff, Christian Sutherland, Reese Garrett and Daniel Frigge each scored one goal for the Trojans in the win.

Charles Hendreson hits the road this Thursday for a matchup with Dothan’s Northside Methodist at 6 p.m. The Trojans are back at home on April 6 against Headland.