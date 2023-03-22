Brundidge Council approves delegate appointments Published 6:46 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night at Brundidge City Hall with Council Members Laticia Hall, District 2; Margaret Ross, District 3; Byron Gaynor, District 4 and Marilyn Rodgers, District 5, present. Doug Holland, District 1 was absent.

In council action, Council Member Rodgers nominated Brandon Vanderent to serve on the City of Brundidge Board of Adjustments. The council voted in favor of the nomination.

Council Member Hall, moved to appoint Council Members Rodgers and Gaynor as voting delegate for the Alabama Municipal Insurance Company (AMIC) annual business meeting on May 11.

Council Member Rogers moved that the council appoint Council Members Ross and Hall as voting delegates for the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) annual business meeting on May 22.

All motions were seconded with all council members and Mayor Boyd voting in affirmative. The motions carried.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.