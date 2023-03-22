Area Softball: Pike Lib tops Goshen in area game Published 11:21 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (3-10, 1-3) picked up their first area win of the 2023 softball season with an 8-5 victory over the Goshen Lady Eagles on Tuesday by a score of 8-5.

Pike Lib jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second quarter but Goshen rallied to score three runs in the third and fourth innings to cut the lead to 5-3. The Lady Patriots added three more runs in the fifth inning and Goshen attempted to rally again in the seventh with two more runs but couldn’t draw any closer.

Alissa Barron went 3-for-5 at the plate for PLAS with a double, a stolen base, three RBIs and two runs, while Allie Booth went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Riley Burkett scored two runs, while Briann Snyder, Tera Walker, Julianne Meyer and Gracie Smith scored one run each.

Bella Maulden fanned four batters, while giving up six hits and two earned runs in five innings in the circle. Barron also pitched two innings and struck out a trio of Goshen batters along with giving up three hits and two earned runs.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, a double and a triple, while Passion Sheppard went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. H. Sanford scored two runs, while Hailey Sneed and Emalei Tranum scored one run each.

Wilkes pitched six innings and retired fived batters, while giving up 13 hits on the night.

Goshen also dropped a 17-6 game with Straughn on Monday. Amber Vickers went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Wilkes went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs. Wilkes also pitched five innings and gave up no earned runs with five strikeouts.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels also dropped an area game to Luverne by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday. Zion Chapel trailed 4-2 going into the seventh inning and Shea Wambles brought the Lady Rebels within one run with an RBI double that drove Elida Velazquez home. ZCHS was unable to get back into scoring position, however.

Velazquez, Kaylee Hodge and Carlee McAllister each scored one run. Wambles and Riley Bannin had a double each. Bannin also pitched four innings and struck out five batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run.