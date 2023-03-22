Area Baseball: Trojans, Rebels, Dawgs and Patriots all in action Published 11:34 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans, Zion Chapel Rebels and Pike Liberal Arts Patriots baseball teams were all in action on Tuesday night, with all three teams coming up short.

The Patriots saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end on the road at Class 7A Enterprise, falling by a score of 5-2.

KC Bradford, Levi DeBoer, Payne Jefcoat, John Lott, Houston Gunter, Cole Garrott and Jackson Booth each earned a hit, while Lott and Garrott scored one run each. Kade Brookins pitched four innings and retired six batters, while giving up four hits and two earned runs. KC Bradford also pitched a pair of innings and struck out four batters, while giving up two hits and no earned runs.

Tysen Cole went 2-for-4 for Enterprise with one RBI and one run, while Brady Cavanaugh pitched five innings and fanned eight batters along with giving up four hits and one earned run.

The Trojans had a rough night, falling 12-0 to Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Area 3 game. Parker Adams earned Charles Henderson’s lone hit of the night, while he also pitched four innings and gave up two hits and no earned runs along with striking out five batters.

The Rebels lost a Class 2A, Area 4 contest with reigning 2A State Champion GW Long by a score of 18-0. Mason Stuart earned Zion Chapel’s lone hit of the night, while Tyler Bass pitched two innings and fanned one batter, while giving up five hits and three earned runs.

On Monday, the Pike County Bulldogs picked up a 4-1 win over Geneva County. Mike Gabel went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of runs and a stolen base, while Kamel Flowers went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, one RBI and one run. Omari Barrow pitched all seven innings and mowed down nine batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run.