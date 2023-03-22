Ag Academy plant sale begins Monday Published 6:45 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

If the adage, the early bird gets the worm, is true, then plant lovers will be at the Pike County School Agriculture Academy at Goshen High School early Monday morning.

The Ag Academy students are known for growing beautiful, health, greenhouse plants at great prices so the Ag Academy is the place to get the best buy in plants.

The plant sale will open at 7:45 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31.

Cody Eiland, Agriscience instructor, said the Ag Academy’s annual plant sale offers high quality plants at affordable prices,

“The plants are expected to go fast,” Eiland said. “We will be open as long as we have plants or until the sale ends.”

The plants available for sale will include: Macho Ferns (three gallon pots) $25; Hanging Baskets: Boston Ferns, Spider plants, Wax Begonias and Geraniums, $2.

Available in one-gallon pots the Ag Academy will have Salvia Coleus, Lantanas, New Guinea, Impatiens and Wax Begonias, all $10 each.