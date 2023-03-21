Zion Chapel’s Grantham signs with Fountain City Prep Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Zion Chapel High School senior receiver Bradon Grantham signed an offer from Fountain City Prep on March 21 to continue his football career at the college level.

Grantham signed with the school, which is affiliated with Central Alabama Community College, despite missing his entire senior season with a knee injury.

“It was my very first offer,” Grantham said. “It’s what was best for me and what I feel like I needed to continue my career in football.”

Grantham earned Preseason All-Messenger honors going into his senior season before the injury. Now, he hopes to show what he’s capable of at the college level.

“Right now, prep school is a good opportunity to get more film,” he said. “My senior year I got hurt but I just wanted to go to college and this gives me a better opportunity to hopefully continue playing after this. You can’t take anything for granted.”

Grantham said that while he never got to play for ZCHS Coach Cody Keene, his help in securing a spot in college shows the type of leader he is.

“Him helping me get recruited and reaching out to coaches shows the kind of person he is,” Grantham emphasized. “He’s just a good guy overall. To go out of his way like that even though I didn’t even get to play for him was really cool.”