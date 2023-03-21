Wellness Jamboree Friday at rec center

By Jaine Treadwell

The South Central Alabama Development Commission Area on Aging Agency will host a Wellness Jamboree from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Troy Recreation Center. All senior adults are invited and admissions is free.

Senior adult centers throughout the county will be in attendance.

Denise Jones, outreach program coordinator, said the wellness jamboree will include health checks and wellness screenings.

“The Wellness Jamboree is a great opportunity to have these health checks and screenings at no cost,” Jones said. “Students from the kinesiology department at Troy University will be available to check bone strength and other screenings that will help us to stay healthy and happy.”

The Wellness Jamboree is an opportunity time to ‘check’ on your health and also enjoy a time of fun and fellowship, Jones said. “We do ask everyone to be mindful of COVID guidelines and be thoughtful of others.”

Vendors will be set up with information about area programs and services that are available to senior adults.

Door prizes will be given throughout the Wellness Jamboree and will include a large screen television and a variety of useful and enjoyable items.

The Montgomery Food Bank will be onsite Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Troy Recreation Center ballfields and will operate on a first-come basis.

Jones expressed appreciation to the Wellness Jamboree sponsors, all supporting agencies, all who have worked to make the event a success and all participating senior centers and the senior adults who attended.

