Troy BOE approves personnel requests Published 10:59 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Troy City Schools Board of Education met on Monday, March 20, to consider new personnel requests.

The board unanimously approved the following personnel matters.

Accepted the resignation of Amanda Hinton, Bookkeeper, Troy Elementary School. Effective March 24.

Approved the request for maternity leave for Lauren Brown, teacher, Charles Henderson High School. Effective April 3 through May 12.

Approved the request to employ Michelle Armstrong, volunteer assistant cheerleading coach, Charles Henderson High School.

Approved the request to employ Carlos Magwood, temporary substitute Command Sergeant Major for JROTC, Charles Henderson High School. Effective April 3, full time pending Army approval.

The next Troy School Board meeting will be held on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Troy City Schools Central Office.