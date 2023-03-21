Pink & green quilt now has purpose Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The quilters who entered their handiwork in the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s 2023 Biennial Quilt show were invited and encouraged to share the stories of their quilts for the greater knowledge and enjoyment of those who attend the show.

Beth Collier and Dot Parish have an entry in the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show that will hang until April 1.

Collier shared the story of how the quilt project she and Parish has, at a long waiting time, found its purpose.

“Upon telling Rachel Hawkins, owner of the Jacobean Yarn Shoppe, that I needed a cross stitch project to work on, she suggested quilt squares,” Collier said. “After I made several squares, my mother, Betty Hixon, and I took the squares to Dot Parish to make a quilt.”

The colors were and are pink and green.

Fast forward to February 23, 1991.

William Brock Collier was born and on September 24, 1993, Samuel Hixon Collier was born.

“The quilt was not quite right for their nurseries,” Collier said. “Luckily, on May 26, 2023, Brock and his wife, Laura Kathryn, will welcome their first child and our first grandchild, Lucy Scott Collier. Finally, the pink and green quilt made many years ago will be used for Lucy.”