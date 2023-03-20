Wiregrass Brass Band to perform At FBC Published 7:13 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

A change has been made in the Troy Arts Council’s March 28 concert.

Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president, said the Wiregrass Brass Band will perform in place of the Four Seasons Brass Band at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, at First Baptist Church of Troy.

‘Tickets for the Four Seasons Brass Band concert will be honored at the Wiregrass Brass Concert,” Camwell said.

“The Wiregrass Brass is made up of professional brass players from the southern Alabama region. Every major orchestra in southern Alabama and brass professors from most university music programs are represented by its membership. They play from Gabrieli to Gershwin—all sorts of styles and genres- something for everyone.”

The Troy Arts Council’s remaining schedule for the year is inviting and promising, Camwell said.

On April 13, Jekyll & Hyde will be at the Trojan Center Theater.

Camwell said Jekyll & Hyde is a musical loosely based on the 1886 novella, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

In May, the Cashback: Johnny Cash Tribute Band will be back on the square in downtown Troy. Last year’s scheduled performance was canceled due to inclement weather. This year’s performance is set for 7 p.m. May 12 on the square.