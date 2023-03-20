Troy announces 2023 Trojan Tour Published 4:45 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

The 11th Annual Trojan Tour will return in April and continue on through August with various Troy University coaches speaking around the Southeast.

The 2023 version of the Trojan Tour will kickoff on April at 12:30 p.m. at Tailgate Terrace outside Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy before the Troy baseball team faces off against Southern Miss at 3 p.m. There will be music, inflatables and a BBQ lunch at the event along with Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones, football coach Jon Sumrall and basketball coaches Scott Cross and Chanda Rigby speaking live.

“Trojan Tour is one of our favorite events of the year as we are able to get out on the road and visit our tremendous fans,” Jones said. “Our staff and coaches always look forward to this opportunity to visit with our fans. We have a great lineup again this year, and we cannot wait to get back out on the road to share about the incredible experiences and accomplishments our teams have achieved this past year.”

The Trojan Tour heads to Enterprise at Shane’s Rib Shack at 6 p.m. on April 4 and then travels over to Phenix City on May 1 at 5 p.m. on the Troy University-Phenix City campus. The Trojan Tour will be at Buffalo Wild Wings in Dothan on May 4 at 6 p.m. before heading to Montgomery on May 9 ahead of Troy’s showdown with Alabama at Riverwalk Stadium. The Trojan Tour at Riverwalk Stadium will take place at 5 p.m.

On May 13, Troy heads north to Birmingham at noon from Dread River Distillery before hosting a Trojan Tour later that same night at Huntsville’s Baumhower’s Victory Grille at 6 p.m. On Aug. 25, Troy returns to Riverwalk Stadium ahead of a Montgomery Biscuits game at 5:30 p.m. There will also be two events held in Florida, in Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach, that will be announced soon.

Admission to all Trojan Tour stops are free, though the stops in Montgomery will require a ticket to the game being played there.