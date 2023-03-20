Ruth Henderson: I recommend quilting as a hobby

Published 7:16 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

By Huck Treadwell

After retiring, Ruth Henderson wanted to start quilting. She thought quilting would be fun and enjoyable.

“I’ve found it to be both,” said Henderson, who has quilts in the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show that ends on April 1.

“And I might add, it’s time consuming,” Henderson said. “‘Weekend Fun’ was a ‘so called’ quick project. It went together rather fast. But it took me longer than a weekend to complete it.”

“Mystery Block of the Month” was a Cotton Rose Quilters Guild project. 

“We were told the amount of fabric to complete the quilt. Then each month, we received directions for that month’s block. It was interesting to assemble a quilt that way,” Henderson said.

“A Sampler Quilt “ with navy and wine colored sashing was purchased monthly with fabric, pattern and directions for the month. 

“It was exciting to find a different block monthly and anticipating seeing the finished quilt,” Henderson said. “It’s fun deciding colors of fabrics and patterns. I wholeheartedly recommend quilting as a great hobby and pastime.”

