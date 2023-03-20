Pike Lib sweeps Goshen in area series Published 10:21 am Monday, March 20, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (11-6, 2-0) picked up their 10th straight win this weekend, and remain undefeated in area play, after completing a two-game sweep over the Goshen Eagles (4-8, 0-2) on Saturday in Class 2A, Area 5.

After besting Goshen on March 16, the two sides were scheduled to meet in a possible doubleheader on Friday but it was moved to March 18 due to the threat of inclement weather. The Patriots came away with a 13-3 win in game two, winning the series and eliminating the need for a third game.

Davis Kilcrease had a big day at the plate for PLAS, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. KC Bradford scored three runs for the Trojans, while both Houston Gunter and Jackson Booth scored two runs each. Luke Barron, Cole Garrott, John Lott, Payne Jefcoat and Levi DeBoer scored one run.

Garrott pitched all five innings and mowed down nine batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run in the win.

Tyler McLendon went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run for Goshen, while Peyton Stamey and Cade Edwards scored one run each. Brody Wilks pitched four innings and struck out five batters, while giving up three hits and one earned run.

The Patriots have won 10 straight games, all in March, since starting the season 1-6.

PLAS is back at home this Thursday against Highland Home for an area matchup, while Goshen travels to Luverne for an area doubleheader on March 24.