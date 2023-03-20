Kickball tourney registration underway Published 7:14 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

What’s more fun than a barrel of monkeys?

A Kickball Tournament!

The Kickball Tournament is set for April 29 at the Troy Recreation Center Soccer Field. Pre-registration will end on April 26.

The Kickball Tournament is hosted by the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center and Troy Resilience Project.

So, those who participate in the upcoming Kickball Tournament will be “Kicking for a Cause.”

The Kickball Tournament is for ages 13 and older.

So, no matter the age, if you’re still kickin’ then “team up” for fun and for a good cause.

Both the Pike Regional CAC and TRP will greatly appreciate the community’s support, said Kaley Green, CAC executive director.

Team registration is $150 with a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10 players.

The number to call for more information is 334-670-0487.

“Individuals and/or organizations can make a team,” Green said. “In addition to the fun and exciting ‘Kicking for a Cause Tournament,’ we will have food trucks, face painting, a bounce house and a basket raffle.

“We invite and encourage those who enjoy friendly competition and supporting good causes, to form a team(s) and enjoy an afternoon of community fun while supporting the Pike Regional CAC and the Troy Resilience Project by kicking for a cause.

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy and Family Resource Center seeks to provide a child-friendly facility with a caring and trained staff to meet the needs of children who have disclosed abuse and the needs of their families.

Troy Resilience Project is a non-profit organization with the mission of providing safe, stable and nurturing relationships for all children.