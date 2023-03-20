Area players earn All-State Basketball honors Published 9:38 am Monday, March 20, 2023

On Sunday, the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its girls and boys Basketball All-State teams with a total of three Charles Henderson players and one Pike County athlete making All-State.

For the Charles Henderson boys team, both seniors Austin Cross and Jayden Spearman took Class 5A All-State honors. Cross tallied 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a senior at CHHS. The 6-foot-3-inch guard knocked down 112 threes this season as he earned 5A First-Team honors. Cross also earned AISA First-Team honors as a junior at Pike Liberal Arts last season and was a finalist for AISA Mr. Basketball. Cross helped Pike Lib win an AISA State Championship in 2022 and helped push the Trojans to the Class 5A State Championship this season.

Spearman earned Third-Team honors as the 6-foot-3-inch forward averaged 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Spearman was also a key contributor on the 2021-2022 team and was one of just a handful of Trojans that played every game this season.

For the Charles Henderson girls, KK Hobdy earned all-state honors for the third consecutive year but this was her first time capturing First-Team honors after being named Second-Team All-State the previous two seasons.

A five-year member of the Lady Trojan varsity team, the 5-foot-6-inch guard averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as she helped lead CHHS to the Final Four for the fourth straight season.

Pike County senior guard Amity White earned Class 3A Girls All-State Honorable Mention after helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to the first Final Four appearance in school history. White earned All-Tournament honors in both the Area Tournament and Regional Tournament, along with winning Regional Tournament MVP honors. She averaged 14 points, 6.3 rebounds, four steals and two assists per game in the playoffs.