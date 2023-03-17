Zion Chapel thumps Abbeville in area doubleheader Published 9:31 am Friday, March 17, 2023

The Zion Chapel Rebels (5-6, 2-0) picked up a pair of Class 2A, Area 4 wins on Thursday over Abbeville by a combined score of 37-1.

In game one, Zion Chapel jumped out to an 18-0 lead and ended up winning 19-0 before the game was called. Zion Chapel earned eight hits and five walks in 17 at-bats. Wes Braisted went 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and three runs. Brodie Stinson also scored three runs, while Austin Jordan, Morgan Sanders and Brady Flowers scored two runs. John Foster Hamm pitched three innings and struck out seven batters, while earning the no-hitter and shutout.

In game two, the Rebels jumped out to an 11-0 lead and won 18-1. Mason Stuart went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs. Stinson went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, two RBIs and two runs. Sanders also earned two hits and two runs, while Jackson Adcock and Hamm scored two runs each.

Flowers pitched two innings and struck out four batters, while giving up no hits or earned runs. Braisted pitched one inning and struck out two batters, while giving up no hits or runs.

Zion Chapel battles 2A No. 1-ranked GW Long in a three-game area series next week, on the road on March 21 before hosting Long for a doubleheader on March 23.