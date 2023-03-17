TB&T Athletes of the Week (03/10-03/16) Published 10:21 am Friday, March 17, 2023

MALE

Payne Jefcoat

Pike Liberal Arts

Jefcoat helped lead Pike Lib to a 4-0 record in the past week as the Patriots earned a No. 7 ranking in Class 2A. Jefcoat earned a .375 batting average during that stretch with one home run, one triple, six RBIs and 6 runs. He also stole three bases. As a pitcher, Jefcoat struck out four batters and gave up just one hit and one earned in one and 1/3 innings pitched. He also earned a double play with a perfect fielding percentage and no errors on the defensive end.

FEMALE

Amity White

Pike County High School

White helped PCHS to a 2-1 record this week, holding a .750 batting average with a double, a home run, two RBIs and seven runs along with six stolen bases. On the defensive end, she boasted a perfect fielding percentage, as well.