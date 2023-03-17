Rex Lumber works in ‘Harmony’ with Meeksville Published 8:41 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

There is no limit to what can be done when people work together.

That has not been truer than when Rex Lumber Company responded to the wishes of the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department and Harmony Park.

Last Saturday, volunteers from Rex Lumber Company, the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department and the Meeksville community came together to construct a play park for youngsters at Harmony Park in Meeksville.

Earnest Green, a resident of Meeksville, senior member of the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department and president of the board, initiated the partnership between the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department and Rex Lumber.

“We are so thankful for a park like Harmony where we can all come together in fellowship,” Green said. “Us older people can find things to do if nothing more than sitting around eating and talking but we knew we needed something for the children to do and Rex Lumber asked us to make a wish list. And, we did.”

The wish list was for playground equipment for younger children and a place to play basketball.

Rex Lumber was not only willing to assist the Meeksville Fire Department with the purchase of the playground equipment, they wanted to help make it happen.

Jason Gulledge, Rex Lumber general manager, said Rex Lumber doesn’t just move into a community; Rex Lumber becomes a part of it.

“It is important for Rex Lumber to be a community partner and Rex Lumber wants its employees to be a part of the community too,” Gulledge said. That’s what today is about – community involvement.”

Tomika Flowers, Rex Lumber, Human Resources service supervisor, said Rex employees readily bought into Rex Lumbers’ dedication to community service.

“We don’t have trouble getting volunteers,” Flowers said. “Our employees want to be a part of doing good things for the community and they do.”

Jacob Roten and Emmerson Clark, Meeksville Fire Department, said it means a lot to members of the fire department and to the community to have the support of Rex Lumber.

“We are thankful to have people like Rex Lumber,” the fire fighters said. “It’s exciting to see what has been done today. The playground is a great addition to Harmony Park and to the Meeksville community. We thank Rex Lumber and all the volunteers that came out to make this playground possible.”

Green said when people work together great things can happen.

“Today has been a great day. The playground is a blessing and we can’t ever say thank you enough to Rex Lumber and all the volunteers that made it possible,” he said. “What a blessing this is for our children and our community.”

Green said when people work together for a common goal, not only is the goal accomplished, the community is stronger for the doing of it.

“I wasn’t much help but I was blessed; I think we all were,” Green said. “This park will continue to be a place of harmony and I am thankful.”