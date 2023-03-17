Pike Lib picks up area win over Goshen Published 10:28 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Class 2A’s No. 7-ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (10-6, 1-0) picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win over the Goshen Eagles (4-7, 0-1) on the road on March 16 by a score of 10-0.

It was the area opener for both programs and was Pike Lib’s first area game since joining the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The win also marked Pike Lib’s ninth consecutive win of the season.

The Patriots jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. In 33 at-bats, PLAS tallied 12 hits and seven walks on the afternoon. Goshen was only able to earn one hit as a team.

John Lott went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run. Davis Kilcrease also went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, one RBI and one run. Wilson Cotton and Houston Gunter both earned doubles, while Jackson Booth and Payne Jefcoat belted triples in the win. Gunter, KC Bradford and Levi DeBoer scored two runs each, as well.

Luke Barron picked up the win with eight strikeouts, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Dawson Bradford pitched the final three innings and fanned six batters, while giving up no hits or runs.

Cade Edwards earned Goshen’s only hit of the afternoon, which was a double. Peyton Stamey pitched three innings and retired six batters, while giving up four hits and four earned runs. Andrew Galloway also pitched four innings and struck out three batters along with giving up eight hits and five earned runs.

The Pike Lady Patriots softball team took a tough 4-3 loss in extra innings to Luverne in an area matchup on Thursday. With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Luverne’s Destiny Forte drove home Micaiah June with a walk-off single to give the Lady Tigers the win.

Emily Bryan went 1-for-4 at the plate for PLAS with a stolen base and one run. Allie Booth and Julianne Meyer both earned one run, as well. Barron pitched seven innings and fanned four batters along with giving up five hits and one earned run, while striking out four batters.