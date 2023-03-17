Pike County Cattlemen’s Auction coming April 1 Published 8:42 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The long awaited and much anticipated 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Action is coming to Cattleman Park Saturday April 1.

Pike County Cattleman Johnny Garrett said accepted items for the sale will include everything from farm equipment to household items.

“We’ll accept all types of farm equipment, tractors to implements to hand hoes and rakes,” Garrett said. “We’ll accept cars, trucks and tires with rims but not tires. Boats and campers anything along those lines.”

The Cattlemen’s Auction will also accept household goods, including anything from furniture to lawn mowers to yard ornaments to odds and ends, but not clothing.

There is a 10 percent commission on all items sold and a 3 percent buyback for items not sold to a maximum of $60.

Auction items will be accepted beginning Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, March 26 from 1 until 5 p.m.

Items will then be accepted Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30 between the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. No items will be accepted on Friday, March 31.

The 2023 Pike County Auction will open at 8 a.m. April 1 and close when all of the items are sold.