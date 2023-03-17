Goshen Ag Academy to host plant sale Published 8:42 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Pike County Schools Agriscience Academy at Goshen High School will host its annual plant sale between the 7:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31.

The Agriscience Academy’s annual plant sale offer high quality plants at affordable prices. All sales benefit the Ag Academy.

“The plants are expected to go fast,” said Cody Eiland, Agriscience Instructor. “We will be open for business as long as we have plants or until the sale ends on March 31.”

The plants available for sale will include: Macho Ferns (three gallon pots) $25; Hanging Baskets: Boston Ferns, Spider plants, Wax Begonias and Geraniums, $20.

Available in one-gallon pots the Ag Academy will have Salvia Coleus, Lantanas, New Guinea, Impatiens and Wax Begonias, all $10 each.

Eiland said the Ag Academy will have small plants available. Four-inch pots of Salvia will be $8 and Succulents will $4.

In six-inch packs, the Academy students will have vincas, petunias, peppers, watermelons and tomatoes for four dollars.

“The plants were grown by the Pike County Schools Agriscience Academy and Goshen Agriculture Department students who are taking dual enrollment and high school plant science classes,” Christian Stanley, Agriscience Instructor, said. “The students grew the plants from seeds, plugs, or cuttings. They have been responsible for all stages of growth with each plant in the greenhouse setting.”

Stanley said through General Horticulture, Vegetable and Orchard Crops, Fundamentals of Agriculture, and Middle School Agriculture classes, students have learned about growing media, the different forms of propagation, plant nutrition, plant structure and function.