Big sixth inning lifts Trojans past Elmore County Published 10:09 am Friday, March 17, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans picked up a 9-6 win over the Elmore County Panthers on Thursday.

Charles Henderson trailed Elmore County 6-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Trojans came alive. Will Templin tied the score with an RBI single that drove Parker Adams home and then KaNeil Lewis scored the go-ahead run on an error to put the Trojans up 7-6. Templin stole home and Damien Hart scored on an error to stretch the lead out to 9-6. It took just four batters in the seventh inning for the Trojans to earn the three outs needed to secure the win.

Templin went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs, while Adams went 2-for-2 with four runs. Chase Vaznaian, Hart and Lewis scored one run each. Pugh pitched three innings and struck out two batters, while giving up three hits and three earned runs. Adams struck out two batters in two innings and gave up no hits or runs. Cooper Johnson gave up three hits and two earned runs in two innings on the mound. Hart and Lewis had a double play on defense.

Charles Henderson is back at home as area play begins on March 21 against Rehobeth.