Local quilters featured at Pioneer Museum Published 6:06 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show is one of the museum’s most popular events and this year’s show is no exception said Barbara Tatom, museum director.

“On Saturday, we had a large number of visiting and local quilters at the museum for Flavin Glover presentation, Tatom said. “And, they also enjoyed the museum’s biennial quilt show that features 60 quilts including those made by local quilters and those handed down through generations.

The contributing local quilters are Bee McKnatt, Beth Collier, Diane Curtis, Elizabeth Petty, Flavin Glover, Peggy Carr, Quintilla Kervin and Ruth Henderson.

Diane Curtis participated in the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show several years ago and really enjoyed it.

This this year, she has a special quilt in the show. The green and yellow quilt was made by her husband, Bill’s grandmother, Clara Mae Curtis of the Mossy Grove community in 1975.

She wanted to make a quilt for each of her great-grandchildren.

She lived to make two.

The quilt featured in the museum’s 2023 quilt show is the one she made for the Curtises’ daughter, Kimberly Curtis Price.

“It has special meaning for her and for all of us,” Diane Curtis said.

The Pioneer Museum’s quilt show is available for viewing during the museum’s regular hours, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Admission is charged and includes a self-guided tour of the museum and grounds.