Former White House photographers to headline journalism symposium Published 11:06 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Savanah Weed/Submitted Article

White House photographers Ralph Alswang and Paul Morse are set to headline this year’s annual, but expanded, M. Stanton Evans Journalism Symposium on March 23.

Partnering with the Troy University’s Department of Art and Design, the M. Stanton Evans Journalism Symposium is just one of many events planned as a career development series that culminates in an industry-specific career fair for both sets of students, said Hall School of Journalism and Communications Director Dr. Robbyn Taylor.

“When it comes to journalism, communication, art and design, we are already natural partners as all of those areas blend together in different ways as part of the industries our students want to work in,” she said. “For example, successful advertising campaigns need compelling text and engaging graphics. Digital websites incorporate not only articles, but also illustrations, photos and creative design.

“This year, we are grateful for our relationship with the Department of Art and Design faculty who have personal connections with this year’s guests and helped facilitate wonderful opportunities for both sets of students.”

Alswang has been one of the nation’s leading photographers for more than 25 years and served for eight years as a White House photographer during the Bill Clinton Administration. Alswang has also worked for Newsweek, Reuter, HBO, iHeartMedia, Lockheed Martin, Wall Street Journal and more. Alswang is a Massachusetts native that graduated from the Bennington College in Vermont.

Morse, a California native, worked for the Los Angeles Times for a number of years before becoming the White House photographer for George W. Bush and his family. He also served as the photographer for President Barack Obama’s inauguration and as the lead photographer for Bill Clinton’s Clinton Global Initiative.

The Career Development series features two Career Open Closet events, a portfolio review, resume reviews and pitches, a student showcase and more.

In addition to the Symposium on March 23, two afternoon workshops will be held from 1-3 p.m. featuring “Visual Storytelling” with Will Jacks, assistant professor of photography at Troy University, and “Motion Graphics” with Troy University alum Travis Carlson, animator and designer with Brains on Fire.

The M. Stanton Evans Journalism Symposium is held on the Troy Campus each spring and brings in industry professionals to engage with Troy University’s students and the surrounding community. The symposium is named for Stan Evans, founder of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C., and Troy University’s Buchanan Chair of Journalism until his death in 2015.

The M. Stanton Evans Journalism Symposium is held in the Trojan Center Ballrooms and is free and open to the public.