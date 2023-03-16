Charles Henderson falls to Early County on the road

Published 9:58 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Damien Hart and the Trojans stumbled on the road at Early County on Wednesday. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Trojans dropped a road matchup with the Early County Bobcats in Georgia on Wednesday.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Trojans rallied to tie the score 5-5 in the top of the fifth inning. Unfortunately, the Bobcats earned the winning run in the bottom of the inning and managed to hold CHHS off to maintain the win.

Damien Hart finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run, while Cole Pugh went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Kellen Stewart went 2-for-4, as well. Will Templin scored two runs and both Parker Adams and Cooper Johnson scored one run.

Bradley Prestwood pitched one and 1/3 innings and fanned three batters, while giving up two hits and three earned runs, while Chase Vaznaian pitched three innings and earned a strikeout along with giving up two hits and one earned run. Wilson Jones also pitched one and 2/3 innings with two strikeouts, four hits allowed and one earned run.

