Zay Williams earns All-District honors

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Zay Williams earned All-Sun Belt and All-District honors this season. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

Troy senior forward Zay Williams was named to the All-District 23 Second-Team this week by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Williams also earned All-Sun Belt honors this season as he averaged 12.2 point and 7.1 rebounds this season.

“Zay Williams is very deserving to be named to the NABC All-District Second Team,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “Zay has helped us in every possible way: offense, defense, rebounding, leadership, toughness, on the court, off the court, great teammate, extremely coachable, reliable, competitive, winner, etc.

Zay Williams came up big for Troy against Texas State. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

“Zay is a big reason why we had back-to-back 20-win seasons. He has helped build the foundation of a successful program, and I am very thankful and honored to have had the opportunity to coach him here at Troy over the past four years.”

Williams ranks in the Top 10 in career points, field goals made, field goal percentage, free throws made, rebounding, blocks and rebound average in Troy Division I history. He finished his Trojan career just one rebound shy of the school record for total rebounds and became just the 11th player in the school’s Division I history to surpass 1,000 career points. His 1,209 career points ranks seventh in Troy Division I history.

