Troy drops first-ever matchup with Columbia Published 11:32 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

On March 14, the Troy Trojans (13-4) lost to an Ivy League School for the first time in school history as the Columbia Lions (5-6) bested the Trojans by a score of 9-7.

Along with being the first time Troy has ever lost to an Ivy League school, it was the first time the Trojans and Lions have ever met on the diamond, as well.

After falling behind 4-0 early, Troy rallied to score seven straight runs to go up 7-4 going into the sixth inning. Columbia answered by scoring five unanswered runs in the last four innings to secure the win.

Ethan Kavanagh went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Lance Gardiner went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Enterprise native Parker Sessions went 1-for-2 with three runs. Shane Lewis scored two runs, while Kyle Mock and Hudson Hartfield scored one run each.

A total of eight Troy pitchers hit the mound against Columbia. Noah Manning took the loss as he earned two strikeouts, while giving up three hits and one earned run in two innings pitched. Ben Thompson also pitched two innings and fanned two batters, while giving up four hits and four earned runs.

Troy will look to rebound this weekend as Sun Belt Conference play opens with a road series against Georgia State March 17-19. All three games will stream on ESPN+.