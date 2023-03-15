Troy announces Second Annual Lunch with Legends lineup Published 12:09 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Troy University announced on Wednesday the full lineup for its Second Annual Football Lunch with Legends, scheduled for April 15.

For the second consecutive year, the event will take place ahead of Troy’s annual T-Day Spring Scrimmage. This year’s lineup includes a Super Bowl Champion, multiple National Champions, record-breakers and a Hall of Famer. Those legends include former Troy quarterback Levi Brown, kicker Ted Clem, fullback Ted Horstead, linebacker Boris Lee and defensive tackle Steve McLendon.

“We’re excited to welcome these five Troy legends back to campus for an exciting day of Troy Football,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said. “Last year’s inaugural event in front of a sold-out room was an amazing experience. Sitting back and listening to the all-time greats of Troy Football share stories last year was a surreal experience for everyone who attended the event. This year’s panel once again represents the best that Troy Football has to offer and will be another can’t-miss afternoon.”

Horstead is an Elba native that became the first Trojan to ever surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a season when he rushed for 1,123 yards in Troy’s 1984 National Championship run. He was Troy’s all-time leading rusher for years and currently sits third all-time. In 2014, Horstead was inducted into the Troy Sports Hall of Fame.

Clem is most known for kicking the 50-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in the 1984 Division II National Championship to lift the Trojans past North Dakota State 18-17. He currently ranks second all-time in Troy history in field goals made and held that record for more than a decade before it was broken.

Brown was the starting quarterback for back-to-back Sun Belt Championships in 2008 and 2009, and earned Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2009. He also still holds the school record for completions, yards, yards per game and total offense in a season. In 2009, he completed 321-of-504 passes for 4,254 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. After graduating from Troy, he played for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL and both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL. He currently serves as offensive coordinator for River Ridge High School in Georgia.

Lee was a linebacker on four straight Sun Belt Championship teams 2006 through 2009. He currently ranks sixth all-time in program history in tackles and was a four-time All-Sun Belt honoree, including three first-team selections.

McLendon earned All-Sun Belt honors as a senior at Troy and was a part of three Sun Belt Championship teams. He went on to play for 13 years in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He totaled 248 career tackles and 13 career sacks during that span and was a member for the Super Bowl LV Champion Tampa Bay team in 2020.

Tickets for the event are $25 and include lunch, drinks and admission to the guest panel. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Stadium Club at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting, troytrojans.com/lunchwithlegends.