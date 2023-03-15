Trojans rally to defeat reigning state champs GW Long Published 11:01 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans picked up a 9-6 win over the reigning Class 2A State Champion GW Long Rebels on Tuesday.

The two sides battled back-and-forth for a majority of the game and the Trojans went into the bottom of the fifth inning tied 3-3. Parker Adams scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and then Chase Vaznaian drove Damien Hart home with an RBI single that put the Trojans up 5-3.

The Rebels cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning but CHHS stretched it back out to 6-4 when Clay Johnson scored off a bases loaded walk. Hart then hit a sacrifice fly to drive Adams home. Vazanian extended the lead to 9-4 with an RBI single into right field that drove both KaNeil Lewis and Will Templin home. Facing two outs in the seventh inning, Long managed to score two runs to cut the lead to 9-6, but Cole Pugh secured the win with an out at second base.

Adams and Hart both had big nights at the plate as each went 3-for-3 with Adams adding three runs and Hart totaling two stolen bases, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Vaznaian went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a stolen base. Jordan McBryde pitched five and 1/3 innigns and retired two batters, while giving up nine hits and five earned runs. Lewis pitched one and 2/3 innings and fanned a batter, while giving up two hits and no earned runs.

The Charles Henderson softball team fell 10-0 to Brewbaker Tech on Tuesday. Mary Hayden West, Janazia Cantlow and Aeriel Frazier each earned a hit for the Lady Trojans. West and Cantlow’s hits were both doubles. Hannah Sparrow pitched four innings and struck out six batters, while giving up nine hits and four earned runs.