Lady Rebels rally to beat Pike Lib in extra innings Published 10:31 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels exploded to score 12 runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Pike Liberal Lady Patriots by a score of 20-10 on Tuesday.

The two sides battled to an 8-8 tie through seven innings before Zion Chapel took control in extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Emily Rhodes hit a ground ball single that drove Elida Velazquez home followed by Shea Wambles belting a triple to drive Rhodes home to put ZCHS up 10-8. Amber Kidd’s RBI single drove Wambles home and then both Elly Sheets and Madison Meeks scored on errors to put the Lady Rebels up 13-8.

With the bases loaded, Velazquez was walked driving Riley Bannin home followed by Hagen Sessions scoring a run on an error and Wambles driving Aubrey Bassett home with an RBI single to put the Lady Rebels up 16-8. Kidd followed up with an RBI triple that drove Velazquez, Rhodes and Wambles all home and finally, Kaylee Hodge drove Sheets home to cap off the 12-run inning and give Zion Chapel a 20-8 lead.

Pike Lib attempted a rally themselves in the bottom of the eighth as Bella Maulden and Emily Bryan scored runs but it wasn’t enough with Zion Chapel hanging on for the 20-10 win.

Meeks led ZCH at the plate, going 4-for-5 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base, while Kidd went 4-for-6 with a triple, a double and four RBIs. Wambles also went 3-for-6 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs, while Bannin went 3-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs.

Sydney Boothe pitched a complete game as she tallied seven strikeouts, while giving up 10 hits and seven earned runs in eight innings pitched.

Tera Walker went 3-for-4 at the plate for PLAS with two stolen bases, a double, four RBIs and one run, while Maulden went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run. Allie Booth went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs, while Bryan also earned a double. Mary Holland Stephens and Riley Burkett both scored one run.

Maulden pitched seven innings and struck out two batters, while giving up 11 hits and three earned runs.

The Zion Chapel baseball team lost 8-7 to Luverne despite a late rally attempt on Tuesday. The Rebels went into the seventh inning trailing 8-5 when J. Adcock scored on a wild pitch and B. Stinson scored on an error to bring ZCHS within one run. Luverne was able to get the next two batters out to hang on for the win.

Mason Stuart led Zion Chapel at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. J. Hamm, Wes Braisted and Austin Jordan scored one run each and Hamm stole a base. Stuart pitched five innings and fanned two batters, while giving up seven hits and four earned runs. Braisted also pitched an inning and struck out two batters along with giving up two hits and two earned runs.