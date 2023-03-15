Lady Dawgs shut out New Brockton Published 11:17 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs beat the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks in a 19-0 shutout on Tuesday, March 14.

Pike County raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first inning and scored four more runs in the second and one in the third before the game was called.

In just 22 total at-bats, Pike County earned 12 hits and five walks. Sophomore Ky Wilkerson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Alyssa Hiersche also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Takeyah Smith went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three run. Mikahla Griffin earned a three-run home run and scored three runs. Auriel Moultry scored three runs, while Amity White, Hailey Griffin and Kaylin Jackson scored two runs. Akeeli Rodgers and Jada Duncan also scored one run each.

Abagail Griffin pitched all three innings and struck out a batter, while giving up three hits and no earned runs, earning her first shutout.