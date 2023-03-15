Girl Scouts have successful ‘cookie’ season Published 6:48 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Sale has officially ended.

Camille Downing, Troop representative, said Troy Girl Scout Troop No. 9815 was No. 5 in the region with 17,000 plus boxes of the popular cookies sold. The troop’s goal was 15,000.

Girl Scout Cayleigh Howard was the No. 4 seller in the region with 5,700 boxes sold.

Boys and Girls Club sponsors donated 65 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

The Boys and Girls Club sponsors were George F. Grubbs Funeral Home, Cut Creations, Troy Cellular Computer & Tablet Repair, Richuz Cichez, Byron’s Upholstery, Paint & Body, Expquisite Body Contour Spa, CB’s Farmers’ Market and River City Tax Service.

Additional Girl Scout Cookie Sponsors were ACA Jumpers, Premier Dodge, Everything Counts, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Stephanie Baker and Cope & Jones.