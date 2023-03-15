Girl Scouts have successful ‘cookie’ season

Published 6:48 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Submitted Photo Cayleigh Howard from Troop #9815 dropped off her cookie hero donations at the Boys and Girls Club Tuesday. One local sponsor, Troy Cellular Computer & Tablet Repair attended. Pictured are Tyson Samples, Mkaleigh Thompson, Alaysia Woods, Elias McCloud, Cayleigh Howard, and Gregory Hines sponsor.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Sale has officially ended.

Camille Downing, Troop representative, said Troy Girl Scout Troop No. 9815 was No. 5 in the region with 17,000 plus boxes of the popular cookies sold. The troop’s goal was 15,000.

Girl Scout Cayleigh Howard was the No. 4 seller in the region with 5,700 boxes sold.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Boys and Girls Club sponsors donated 65 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

The Boys and Girls Club sponsors were George F. Grubbs Funeral Home, Cut Creations, Troy Cellular Computer & Tablet Repair, Richuz Cichez, Byron’s Upholstery, Paint & Body, Expquisite Body Contour Spa, CB’s Farmers’ Market and River City Tax Service.

Additional Girl Scout Cookie Sponsors were ACA Jumpers, Premier Dodge, Everything Counts, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Stephanie Baker and Cope & Jones.

More News

Beulah Cemetery Clean Up Day on Saturday

Friends of Library membership drive underway

Troy University celebrates SBDC Day

City of Troy receives “no findings” on audit report

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events