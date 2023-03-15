Friends of Library membership drive underway Published 6:45 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

When Mother Nature begins to tease to springtime, that’s a signal that it’s time for the Friends of the Library’s Annual Membership Drive.

The “Friends” board is excited about the support the Friends Book Store receives in both sales and book donations throughout the year.

“And also in the number of Friends of the Library memberships,” said Iris Byrd, board chair. “The annual membership drive each April helps purchase items not budgeted and helps with programs as needs arise during the year.”

Byrd said the membership donations most often support the library’s summer reading program for children.

“Friends of the Library” memberships are tax deductible. Individual memberships are $25; family memberships, $35; Bronze membership, $50; Silver memberships, $100; and Gold memberships, $150.

Memberships are available at the Friends Book Store at the Troy Public Library or by mail to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 1213, Troy, Alabama 36081.

“The Book Store is here to support any needs that arise that are not included in the Troy Public Library’s budget, Byrd said. “The Book Store also books available for teachers at very affordable prices for their classrooms, including seasonal books.”

And, all books at the Friends Book Store are affordable.

“Friends’ books are the best buys you will find, from 50 cents to three dollars,” Byrd said. “The books are well organized for easy shopping. We have hardbacks and paper backs. Fiction is our best seller, along with westerns and of course, cookbooks.

The store also has CDs, DVDs, puzzles and related items.

At this time, all cookbooks are on sale at especially low prices.

“The library staff is always available to serve the needs of our patrons,” Byrd said.

The Book Store hours are 9a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 334-674-2023.