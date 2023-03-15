City of Troy receives “no findings” on audit report Published 9:22 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

At the March 14 Troy City Council Meeting, the council received the city’s audit for the fiscal year 2022, which received a “no findings” on the audit.

Receiving zero audit findings, or “no findings,” is the highest opinion given for an audit.

“The net financial position in the city increased from $61 million to $68 million as revenues have continued to go up,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said. “We’re doing well, that trend has continued in this fiscal year. We will continue to hope things will continue to move in a positive direction.

“It continues to appear the things we’ve done – investments the city has made in infrastructure and economical development projects – have done well and produced a good bit of revenue.”

Reeves said the audit would be posted on the city’s website for the public to review. The council also approved a bid of $25,000 to Pyrotecnico for the city’s annual July 4 fireworks presentation. The council also approved the surplus a number of items, which the majority will be sold at the April 1 Cattleman’s Auction. The surplus items include police vehicles, other vehicles, laptop and computer equipment, fire equipment, lawn equipment and more.

Finally, the council approved the purchase of a new garbage truck at the cost of $318,079.35, which is budgeted in the next year’s budget. The reason for the early purchase is because there will be 5-percent increase in costs for purchases made after April 2023.

The next city council meeting will be held on March 28 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at Troy City Hall. A work session will precede the meeting at 4 p.m. in the upstairs conference room at City Hall.