Beulah Cemetery Clean Up Day on Saturday Published 6:50 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society is having a clean-up day at Beulah Cemetery on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Dianne Smith, society president, said people are needed to help clean up the grounds and the markers.

“The grounds really need to be cleaned,” Smith said. “The leaves have stopped falling and they need to be gotten up and there are a lot of limbs on the ground.”

In addition to yard work, there are markers that need to be cleaned.

“We have a chemical, D2, that has been approved for cleaning historical markers,” Smith said. “The chemical is spayed on the maker and left for 10 to 15 minutes and the mold/mildew can be brushed and rinsed off with water.”

Beulah Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in the City of Troy.

Smith said the cemetery’s large cedar trees and Spanish moss qualify it as one of the most picturesque cemeteries in Pike County.

The cemetery is the resting place for veterans of the Confederate War, the War of 1812, the Indian Wars and the Mexican War as well as early settlers in Troy, including Ann “Granny” Love.