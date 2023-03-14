Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Obituary Published 7:42 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Eva Lou Adamson Faircloth

Eva Lou Adamson Faircloth a resident of Brundidge, Alabama passed away peacefully at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the age of 73. Funeral services for Mrs. Faircloth will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2pm at Mt. Olive Assembly of God Church with Rev. Shirlie Ellis, Rev. Malcolm Parker and Rev. David Maulden officiating. Visitation for Mrs. Faircloth will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

Mrs. Faircloth was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Calvin F. Faircloth, III. She joined her parents, Curry and LouVada Senn Adamson, and her brothers and sisters; Kimble Adamson, Grover Adamson, Lyndal Carter, and Doris Hughes.

She is survived by her children Charles Faircloth, Twyler (Allen) Ellis, Cal Faircloth, and Josh (Patty) Faircloth. She loved her grand children: Charlie Faircloth, Cassidy Faircloth Terry, Brandi Homan, Haley Ellis Ballard, Hayden Ellis Youngblood, and Emma Lou Faircloth. She was so proud to be a great-grandmother, as well. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and a brother, Larry (Caroline) Adamson. She was loved by a special friend, Sister Sylvia Watson, and close cousins Patricia Dewberry and Brenda Adamson.

Sister Eva Faircloth enjoyed keeping candy and prizes to give to the children at church. She couldn’t resist a yard sale and collecting various treasures. She thrived on always having something to give to others. She loved standing out as an Auburn fan surrounded by a family that pulls for the Tide. Mrs. Eva Faircloth found beauty in simple things and fishing in Tim’s pond.

Thank you to Daysprings Hospice and Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care provided to Mrs. Eva Faircloth.

Pallbearers: Matt Youngblood, Scotty Ballard, Charlie Faircloth, Tim Sanders, Charles Adamson, and Chris Adamson.